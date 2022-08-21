Under proposal, avg. Lubock Co. tax bill increasing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The average property owner will pay more to Lubbock County this upcoming year under the budget and tax rate being considered.

While the proposed property tax rate is lower than last year, property appraisals are up an average 16 percent according to the Lubbock Central Appraisal District.

A property tax rate of 32.4780 cents per $100 valuation would generate the same revenue on existing properties. In other words, this “no new revenue rate” would leave the average taxpayer’s bill roughly flat from last year. This year’s proposal is 34.7720 cents per $100 valuation, which is also the maximum rate that does not force an election.

The County reports an average homestead’s tax bill to the county would increase from $570 to $656 annually. To see a specific comparison for your property anywhere in Texas, check this website.

The budget being considered includes a five-percent pay raise for county employees. Inflation is leading to greater costs for local governments. This tax rate would generate roughly $93.6 million in property tax revenue from the county, up from $85.1 million last year. Local governments across Texas are also seeing a significant increase in sales tax revenue, both factors of strong business activity as well as the cost of nearly everything going up.

Last year voters approved raising the tax rate to pay for raises at the sheriff’s office, setting the rate at 35.9999 cents per $100 valuation.

A hearing on the proposed tax rate is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22 at Commissioners Court, fifth floor of the Lubbock County Courthouse at 904 Broadway. A work session on the American Rescue Plan is scheduled at 9 a.m., followed by the regular commissioners meeting at 10 a.m.

