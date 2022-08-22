1 dies in Sunday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the crash just after 1:15 a.m. on Aug 21 in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of Interstate-27.

Ramiro Rodriquez, 68, was traveling south on the access road of the interstate in a Dodge Charger. As the vehicle approached 34th Street in the turning lane, Rodriquez continued forward and crashed into a light pole.

He died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Police state the crash is still under investigation.

