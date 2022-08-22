Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

1 dies in Sunday morning crash

One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the crash just after 1:15 a.m. on Aug 21 in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of Interstate-27.

Ramiro Rodriquez, 68, was traveling south on the access road of the interstate in a Dodge Charger. As the vehicle approached 34th Street in the turning lane, Rodriquez continued forward and crashed into a light pole.

He died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Police state the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire at the 11000 block of Troy Ave
Lightning strike ignites home in southwest Lubbock
Carlsbad Caverns National Park map
Around 200 people evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park due to flooding
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
First Alert Weather Days in effect as rain approaches
First Alert Weather Day continues as second wave of showers approach

Latest News

The vehicle turned over on its side and came to a stop in a field.
Two injured after vehicle overturns in crash
Rollover at 130th and slide road
Three vehicle crash on 130th and Slide
Double rollover on Slaton Highway near Posey
Emergency responders on scene of double rollover on Slaton Hwy.
Rollover at 130th and Quaker
Rollover in south Lubbock to cause possible traffic delays