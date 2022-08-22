Local Listings
Cannon AFB Airman killed in motorcycle crash

Airman 1st Class Brendan Carr of the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Squadron
Airman 1st Class Brendan Carr of the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Squadron(27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PORTALES, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - Airman 1st Class Brendan Carr of the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Squadron was killed in a motorcycle accident in Portales, New Mexico on August 21, 2022, according to officials from Cannon AFB.

“The 27th Special Operations Maintenance Group is saddened at the loss of A1C Carr,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Harry Seibert, 27th Special Operations Maintenance Group commander. “He was an exceptionally hard-working aircraft hydraulic systems apprentice who always came to work motivated and eager to learn his job. He was full of energy, loved to chat with people, and was always willing to help others in need. Our prayers go out to his wife, daughter and family.” “

We are mourning Brendan’s passing as members of his Air Force family,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “Our hearts are with those who knew and loved him. We are committed to taking care of his family, friends and fellow Airmen, ensuring those affected get the support they need during this tragic time.”

Details surrounding the death are under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs Office.

