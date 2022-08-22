Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates

Food Truck Alley
Food Truck Alley(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens ‘Food Truck Alley.

The City first started ‘Food Truck Alley’ in July, and hosted three food trucks. The second ‘Food Truck Alley’ event took place in August and doubled in participation.

This event takes place monthly on Tuesdays and will follow the Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department’s regular inspection and permitting process available in the Civic Center parking lot.

This event is open to the public and all fully permitted food trucks are invited to participate. Lubbock residents and visitors are encouraged to come enjoy the local food trucks on the following dates between 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.:

  • Tuesday, September 20*
  • Tuesday, October 11*
  • Tuesday, November 8*

For more information, visit mylubbock.us/food-truck-alley.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock

Most Read

One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
1 dies in Sunday morning crash
House fire at the 11000 block of Troy Ave
Lightning strike ignites home in southwest Lubbock
Carlsbad Caverns National Park map
Around 200 people evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park due to flooding
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s SWAT team is responding to a barricaded subject in West Lubbock...
Woman in custody after SWAT callout in West Lubbock Co. Sunday night
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

Lubbock Temporary Help Services logo
Lubbock Temporary Help Services to host multiple job fairs
Hub City BBQ Cookoff
Tickets for Hub City BBQ Cookoff go on sale
Food Truck for a Cause
Food Truck for a Cause to host event for sexual assault victims
Source: KCBD Video
McAlister dog park now open