City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens ‘Food Truck Alley.

The City first started ‘Food Truck Alley’ in July, and hosted three food trucks. The second ‘Food Truck Alley’ event took place in August and doubled in participation.

This event takes place monthly on Tuesdays and will follow the Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department’s regular inspection and permitting process available in the Civic Center parking lot.

This event is open to the public and all fully permitted food trucks are invited to participate. Lubbock residents and visitors are encouraged to come enjoy the local food trucks on the following dates between 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.:

Tuesday, September 20*

Tuesday, October 11*

Tuesday, November 8*

For more information, visit mylubbock.us/food-truck-alley.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock