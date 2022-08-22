Food Truck for a Cause to host event for sexual assault victims
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Food Truck for a Cause organization will host a food truck benefit for Voice of Hope: Rape Crisis Center.
The event will be hosted at the Aldersgate Church at 10306 Indiana Ave. on Aug 28 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Over 20 food trucks will be available between lunch and dinner time, according to the event’s page.
The event will also have various games and face painting.
Food Trucks for a Cause hosts a benefit on the last Sunday of each month.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.