Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Food Truck for a Cause to host event for sexual assault victims

Food Truck for a Cause
Food Truck for a Cause(Food Truck for a Cause)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Food Truck for a Cause organization will host a food truck benefit for Voice of Hope: Rape Crisis Center.

The event will be hosted at the Aldersgate Church at 10306 Indiana Ave. on Aug 28 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Over 20 food trucks will be available between lunch and dinner time, according to the event’s page.

The event will also have various games and face painting.

Food Trucks for a Cause hosts a benefit on the last Sunday of each month.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire at the 11000 block of Troy Ave
Lightning strike ignites home in southwest Lubbock
Carlsbad Caverns National Park map
Around 200 people evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park due to flooding
Lubbock Police Department
1 seriously injured in overnight crash
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
First Alert Weather Days in effect as rain approaches
First Alert Weather Day continues as second wave of showers approach

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
McAlister dog park now open
The Irreverent Warriors is hosting its Silkies Hikes event on Saturday, Aug 20.
Irreverent Warriors to host therapeutic hiking event for veterans
LCU back-to-school worship service flier
LCU to host back-to-school worship service
LCU Baseball (Source Lubbock Christian University)
LCU opening its doors for incoming freshmen