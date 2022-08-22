Food Truck for a Cause to host event for sexual assault victims

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Food Truck for a Cause organization will host a food truck benefit for Voice of Hope: Rape Crisis Center.

The event will be hosted at the Aldersgate Church at 10306 Indiana Ave. on Aug 28 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Over 20 food trucks will be available between lunch and dinner time, according to the event’s page.

The event will also have various games and face painting.

Food Trucks for a Cause hosts a benefit on the last Sunday of each month.

