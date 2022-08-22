Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

I Beat Pete Challenge #998: Foam Football

By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We heading out to Kingdom Prep Academy for a foam football challenge.

Bigfoot Foam Parties in Lubbock created a giant mass of foam for our challenge.

Facing the State-ranked Kingdom Prep Warriors, we would wear a helmet and run through the foam trying to catch a football.

With the foam six-feet high in many spots, it was tough to see the receiver, the quarterback and the ball.

KPA opens the football season Thursday facing Borden County in Jayton, but first can they beat Pete?

Closing in on 1,000 challenges, I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent Shop.

I Beat Pete Challenge #998: Foam Football We heading out to Kingdom Prep Academy for a foam football challenge. Bigfoot Foam Parties in Lubbock created a giant mass of foam for our challenge. Facing the State-ranked Kingdom Prep Warriors, we would wear a helmet and run through the foam trying to catch a football. With the foam six-feet high in many spots, it was tough to see the receiver, the quarterback and the ball. KPA opens the football season Thursday facing Borden County in Jayton, but first can they beat Pete? Closing in on 1,000 challenges, I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent Shop

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Monday, August 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
1 dies in Sunday morning crash
House fire at the 11000 block of Troy Ave
Lightning strike ignites home in southwest Lubbock
Carlsbad Caverns National Park map
Around 200 people evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park due to flooding
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s SWAT team is responding to a barricaded subject in West Lubbock...
Woman in custody after SWAT callout in West Lubbock Co. Sunday night
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

I Beat Pete Challenge #998: Foam Football
Texas Tech men's tennis team
Texas Tech fall tennis schedule announced
NFL Quarterback & MVP Patrick Mahomes makes a play in the Fortnite Icon Series.
NFL Quarterback & MVP Patrick Mahomes makes a play in the Fortnite Icon Series
Tyler Shough dubbed Texas Tech’s starting Quarterback
Tyler Shough named Red Raiders’ starting quarterback