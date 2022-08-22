I Beat Pete Challenge #998: Foam Football

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We heading out to Kingdom Prep Academy for a foam football challenge.

Bigfoot Foam Parties in Lubbock created a giant mass of foam for our challenge.

Facing the State-ranked Kingdom Prep Warriors, we would wear a helmet and run through the foam trying to catch a football.

With the foam six-feet high in many spots, it was tough to see the receiver, the quarterback and the ball.

KPA opens the football season Thursday facing Borden County in Jayton, but first can they beat Pete?

Closing in on 1,000 challenges, I Beat Pete is sponsored by A.S. Dent Shop.

