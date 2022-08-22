IT services, power problems reported on Texas Tech campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - IT and operations staff, along with LP&L, are working to restore power and IT services on the Texas Tech campus, according to an email sent to staff.

The campus experienced power problems Sunday. Operations staff says power is stable at this time, but LP&L may have to do additional repair work Monday.

Most IT services have been restored, however a few services are still unavailable like the Banner Admin. Operations says

IT staff will be working Sunday evening working to restore network services to several more buildings on campus.

Classes are slated to start Thursday, Aug. 25. An update will be provided to Texas Tech staff as soon as all services are restored.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.