LAS to participate in National Clear the Shelters Event this Saturday

City of Lubbock Banner
City of Lubbock Banner(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Animal Services will participate in this year’s Clear the Shelter event Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., at the LAS Adoption Center, located at 3323 SE Loop 289.

During the event, all adoptions are free; and LAS has a goal of 100 adoptions this year.

There will a bounce house for children and free cotton candy while supplies last.

This is the fifth consecutive year that LAS has taken part in the national event.

Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign. Since 2015, the campaign has resulted in more than 700,000 pets finding new homes and families. It is the best day for the community to come together and adopt, foster or volunteer. It is the biggest event of the year and we want as many pets to get out of the shelter as possible.

