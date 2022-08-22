Lubbock Temporary Help Services to host multiple job fairs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Temporary Help Services is hosting three job fairs this week.

The job faits will be hosted at the MCM Eleganté Hotel & Suites on:

Aug 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aug 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aug 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The organization will be hiring for all food service positions, cashiers and custodial workers, according to a release.

The positions will pay $13 per hour with a $100 sign-on bonus.

