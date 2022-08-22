Lubbockites stand against suicide, hoping to save at least one life

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the United States, 132 people die from suicide each day.

Randa McCrary, who has personal experience with loss from suicide, organized the ‘Stand Against Suicide’ event to help combat these numbers.

“So many people don’t talk about mental health, so we stand for 132 minutes in memory of the 132 people lost daily to suicide in the United States,” McCrary said.

The group started standing with their signs of encouragement at 2 p.m. on Sunday. At the end of their two-hour event, they dedicated the last 22 minutes to veterans who died from suicide. McCrary says the group wants to highlight the struggles of veterans who have fought for our country. So, they dedicate that time to honor and thank them.

McCrary rallied people together through Facebook to stand on the corner of 50th and Slide. The goal of this event was to encourage those who may be struggling to keep going.

“Honestly, I’ve always said if we save just one life we’ve done our job,” McCrary said. “So, really ultimately that’s our goal is to keep someone from doing that.”

This isn’t just a Lubbock thing, McCrary says the idea came from Amarillo.

“This mission started in Amarillo by a guy named Tejay. Tejay passed away in December and it was his dream to like make this become a nationwide thing so, we just decided to bring it to Lubbock, again, to just bring awareness to let everyone know that they aren’t alone and taking a life is not the answer,” McCrary said.

McCrary has a personal connection to this event. She says she stands also to remember who she’s lost.

“I’ve personally lost six people since 2012 to suicide, and so we just put pictures on our signs just in memory,” McCrary said.

She’s not the only one who stood out there with pictures of a loved one on a sign. One woman stood to remember her brother, who she lost to suicide.

“So, it’s just a memory to us and the people that we have personally, and to let all these other people know that they aren’t alone,” McCrary said.

McCrary says this will become a monthly thing. Every month on a Sunday they will stand at an intersection hoping to lower the daily suicide rate. McCrary says anyone is welcome to stand with them, and they don’t have to come with a sign. She plans to make another Facebook event for next month’s campaign to get more participants.

To view the previous Facebook event click here.

