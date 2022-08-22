Local Listings
Monday morning top stories: County commissioners to discuss property tax rate

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Property tax rate hearing today

  • Lubbock County Commissioners will meet to discuss lowering the property tax rate by $1.02 per $100 valuation
  • But because property appraisals are up an average 16%, homeowners will pay more in property taxes next fiscal year
  • Read more here: Under proposal, avg. Lubock Co. tax bill increasing

Lightning sparks house fire

Carlsbad Caverns evacuated for flooding

