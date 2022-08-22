Monday morning top stories: County commissioners to discuss property tax rate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Property tax rate hearing today

Lubbock County Commissioners will meet to discuss lowering the property tax rate by $1.02 per $100 valuation

But because property appraisals are up an average 16%, homeowners will pay more in property taxes next fiscal year

Lightning sparks house fire

Lightning sparked a house fire Saturday afternoon near 110th and Troy

Firefighters put out the fire which was contained to the attic

Carlsbad Caverns evacuated for flooding

Flash flooding forced the evacuation of Carlsbad Caverns National Park Saturday

About 200 people had to wait in the visitors center after flood waters covered one of the main road near the park

