Monday morning top stories: County commissioners to discuss property tax rate
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Property tax rate hearing today
- Lubbock County Commissioners will meet to discuss lowering the property tax rate by $1.02 per $100 valuation
- But because property appraisals are up an average 16%, homeowners will pay more in property taxes next fiscal year
- Read more here: Under proposal, avg. Lubock Co. tax bill increasing
Lightning sparks house fire
- Lightning sparked a house fire Saturday afternoon near 110th and Troy
- Firefighters put out the fire which was contained to the attic
- More here: Lightning strike ignites home in southwest Lubbock
Carlsbad Caverns evacuated for flooding
- Flash flooding forced the evacuation of Carlsbad Caverns National Park Saturday
- About 200 people had to wait in the visitors center after flood waters covered one of the main road near the park
- Details here: Around 200 people evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park due to flooding
