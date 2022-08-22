NFL Quarterback & MVP Patrick Mahomes makes a play in the Fortnite Icon Series.

Local Listings
By Amber Stegall
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Patrick Mahomes will make his next play in the Fortnite Icon Series. Both Mahomes and his alter-ego Mahomes Saucy Style will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop starting Wednesday, August 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

On August 23, players have the opportunity to earn the Patrick Mahomes outfit early with the Patrick Mahomes cup.

There is also a ketchup-embellished Outfit that includes The Good Stuff Back Bling, which is a bottle of ketchup.

More details can be found here.

