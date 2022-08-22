Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Prosperity Bank names new West Texas Area Chairman

Mike Marshall
Mike Marshall(Prosperity Bank)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Prosperity Bank is proud to announce Mike Marshall as the new West Texas Area Chairman.

Marshall has 31 years of banking experience and has been with Prosperity Bank for 22 years. Marshall oversees 34 banking centers across West Texas and serves on the Bank’s Management Committee, West Texas Loan Concurrence Committee, the 401k Committee, and chairs the Energy Loan Committee.

In 2000, Marshall began his career with Prosperity Bank (formally American State Bank) as President and Permian Basin Regional Executive.

Three years later, he was promoted to Executive Vice President and to the Board of Directors.

Beginning in July 2012, Marshall was named West Texas Area President.

“I’m glad to be back in my hometown and I’m truly honored to be able to serve our bank, customers, and communities in this role,” said Marshall.

A native of Lubbock, Marshall attended Texas Tech University where he received his BBA and MBA in Finance and currently serves as a founding member on the Advisory Council for the Excellence in Banking Program for the Texas Tech Rawls College of Business.

Marshall is married to April McKay Marshall, and they have four children: Andrew, Mason, Karalyn and Cole.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire at the 11000 block of Troy Ave
Lightning strike ignites home in southwest Lubbock
Carlsbad Caverns National Park map
Around 200 people evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park due to flooding
Lubbock Police Department
1 seriously injured in overnight crash
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
First Alert Weather Days in effect as rain approaches
First Alert Weather Day continues as second wave of showers approach

Latest News

One woman standing on the corner of 50th and Slide to raise awareness for suicide in honor of...
Lubbockites stand against suicide, hoping to save at least one life
This map shows rain totals estimated through data collected by Doppler radar. The small areas...
This week’s rain outlook
Under proposal, avg. Lubbock Co. tax bill increasing
Food Truck for a Cause
Food Truck for a Cause to host event for sexual assault victims