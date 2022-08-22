Prosperity Bank names new West Texas Area Chairman

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Prosperity Bank is proud to announce Mike Marshall as the new West Texas Area Chairman.

Marshall has 31 years of banking experience and has been with Prosperity Bank for 22 years. Marshall oversees 34 banking centers across West Texas and serves on the Bank’s Management Committee, West Texas Loan Concurrence Committee, the 401k Committee, and chairs the Energy Loan Committee.

In 2000, Marshall began his career with Prosperity Bank (formally American State Bank) as President and Permian Basin Regional Executive.

Three years later, he was promoted to Executive Vice President and to the Board of Directors.

Beginning in July 2012, Marshall was named West Texas Area President.

“I’m glad to be back in my hometown and I’m truly honored to be able to serve our bank, customers, and communities in this role,” said Marshall.

A native of Lubbock, Marshall attended Texas Tech University where he received his BBA and MBA in Finance and currently serves as a founding member on the Advisory Council for the Excellence in Banking Program for the Texas Tech Rawls College of Business.

Marshall is married to April McKay Marshall, and they have four children: Andrew, Mason, Karalyn and Cole.

