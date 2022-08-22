South Plains College opening new campus in Downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College has been working hard for nearly two years to get its newest downtown Lubbock campus location ready for students before Aug. 29.

The new downtown campus is located in the heart of Lubbock in the old Lubbock City Hall building. Supply shortages set construction back multiple times but the Dean of South Plains Downtown Lubbock campus says it has been worth the wait and the staff are excited to see students enter the campus that they worked so hard on.

South Plains College opened this location in hopes to make it more convenient for students who may be attending classes at both Texas Tech and South Plains College.

Kara Martinez says, “We were able to acquire this building and move all of our Arts and Sciences courses here so that our friends from Tech that are seven blocks away, it would be more convenient for them and also our friends at Wayland Baptist and at Lubbock Christian. We hope that this is a more convenient location for them when they are trying to get their first two years of coursework finished.”

The downtown location will offer core classes that apply to multiple degrees, such as English and history.

Many college students attend South Plains College prior to attending larger Lubbock Universities to save money on basic courses.

Classes begin Aug. 29. South Plains College’s Downtown Lubbock Dean says she encourages students to check out the new campus and get registered before classes start.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.