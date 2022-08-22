Local Listings
Texas Tech fall tennis schedule announced

Texas Tech men's tennis team
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Head men’s tennis coach Daniel Whitehead has announced the 2022 fall tennis schedule, highlighted by three International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournaments and an SEC-Big 12 Challenge in November.

The Red Raiders boast four tournaments in the month of September, starting with the Midland Universal Tennis (UTR) Tournament on Sept. 9 through Sept. 11. Following this, select players will compete in the West Texas Pro Tennis Open, which is an ITF 15K event.

A few days later, Tech will head to San Antonio to participate in the UTSA Invitational starting on Sept 23, then compete in the Albuquerque 15K starting on Sept 26.

The annual Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla. are set to begin on Oct 1 and run through Oct 9, followed by the ITA Texas Regionals hosted by Baylor in Waco, Texas starting on Oct 13. The Red Raiders travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the Legacy Bank NWA Tennis Series (Fayetteville 15K) beginning the last day of October.

To end the fall season, Tech will send qualifying student-athletes to the ITA National Fall Championships on Nov. 2, then conclude the fall slate with the SEC-Big 12 Challenge hosted by the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Nov 4.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

