This week’s rain outlook

By Steve Divine
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances are trending down, but they won’t quite dip to zero, during the work week. At the same time, temperatures are trending up, but they won’t quite get to our late-August average high.

I’ll be adding rainfall reports here later this morning.

This map shows rain totals estimated through data collected by Doppler radar. The small areas...
This map shows rain totals estimated through data collected by Doppler radar. The small areas of red indicate totals that may have ranged from 6 to 7 inches. Or more.(KCBD First Alert)

Scattered rain showers will continue across much of the viewing area today. Most additional amounts will be light, generally under a tenth of an inch. Here and there, however, occasional brief pockets of moderate rainfall is possible. Under these showers, additional rain amounts may top a quarter inch.

Today otherwise will be mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle possible. Temperatures will peak about 15 degrees below average, with highs ranging from the mid-70s in the northwest viewing area to near 80 degrees in the southeast.

Patchy fog and mist may result in areas of low visibility, and wet pavement, tonight and tomorrow morning. Be prepared for the possibility of rapidly varying visibility.

Rain chances will be low tomorrow, but spotty showers are possible. Additional rain amounts will be light.

Drier days and warmer afternoons fill out the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. A stray shower or storm will be possible each afternoon, but the chance of measurable rain at your location will be slim. Highs will be in the 80s.

Current data points to an increase in storm and rain chances this weekend.

Keep up with it all, including any storms and showers, with our Interactive Radar. Keep up with our latest forecast here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App. It’s free from your app/game store.

