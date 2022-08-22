Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Tickets for Hub City BBQ Cookoff go on sale

Hub City BBQ Cookoff
Hub City BBQ Cookoff(Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tickets for the annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff are officially available for purchase.

Tickets will be $45 and are non-refundable.

The cookoff with be hosted by the West Texas Land Guys on Oct 6 at the South Plains Fairgrounds from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Hub City BBQ Cookoff allows businesses to network with other local businesses, according to the Chamber website. It is also an opportunity to promote one’s business to a mass number of people in the South Plains.

The event will also have live music, according to the website.

Grab tickets for the event here. People can also visit the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce office at 1500 Broadway, Suite 101, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to pick up tickets.

For additional information, people can call Rachel McMillan at (806)761-7000.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire at the 11000 block of Troy Ave
Lightning strike ignites home in southwest Lubbock
Carlsbad Caverns National Park map
Around 200 people evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park due to flooding
One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
1 dies in Sunday morning crash
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
First Alert Weather Days in effect as rain approaches
First Alert Weather Day continues as second wave of showers approach

Latest News

Food Truck for a Cause
Food Truck for a Cause to host event for sexual assault victims
Source: KCBD Video
McAlister dog park now open
The Irreverent Warriors is hosting its Silkies Hikes event on Saturday, Aug 20.
Irreverent Warriors to host therapeutic hiking event for veterans
LCU back-to-school worship service flier
LCU to host back-to-school worship service