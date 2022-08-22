Tickets for Hub City BBQ Cookoff go on sale

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tickets for the annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff are officially available for purchase.

Tickets will be $45 and are non-refundable.

The cookoff with be hosted by the West Texas Land Guys on Oct 6 at the South Plains Fairgrounds from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Hub City BBQ Cookoff allows businesses to network with other local businesses, according to the Chamber website. It is also an opportunity to promote one’s business to a mass number of people in the South Plains.

The event will also have live music, according to the website.

Grab tickets for the event here. People can also visit the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce office at 1500 Broadway, Suite 101, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to pick up tickets.

For additional information, people can call Rachel McMillan at (806)761-7000.

