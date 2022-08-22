Road closures due to LPD’s Major Crash investigations

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

The investigations will begin in the 3800 block of North Loop 289. The following traffic changes will occur:

· Travel in the westbound main lanes and westbound access road will be affected

· The right lane of the main lanes will be closed and the left lane of the main lanes will remain open

· The left lane of the access road will be closed and the right lane of the access road will remain open

This operation is expected to last approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

The final investigation will be at the 34th Street and Interstate-27 intersection. The following traffic changes will occur:

· The southbound access road will be closed at the 3300 block. Traffic will be diverted westbound or into the turnaround

· West and eastbound lanes of 34th Street will be down to one lane

This operation is expected to last approximately 1 hour. Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert and register for the Road Closure alerts.

