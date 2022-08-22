Warmer, drier rest of this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The past few days brought welcome, soaking rain across the South Plains. In fact, just about all of Texas either has received or will soon get rain. Too much of it at once in North Texas, where they’ve been dealing with flash flooding.

Around Lubbock, rain totals of 1/2″ to just under 1″ were common. At the official recording site, the airport, 0.81″ of rain fell last few days. The year-to-date tally is now 7.29″, which is nearly five inches below what’s typical.

Here are some of the top rain totals for the last four days on the Texas Tech West Texas Mesonet:

Hackberry (SE of Paducah, Cottle County) 6.83″

Paducah 5.17″

Lake Alan Henry 4.9″

Amherst 4.71″

Olton 4.64″

Snyder 3.06″

Hart 3.04″

Gail 2.89″

Earth, TX 2.52″

Tulia 2.4″

Roaring Springs 2.38″

There will be a few lingering showers this evening, but these will be fading. It’s only in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Since it’s so humid, the temperature won’t drop too quickly. Tuesday morning will start in the low 60s. For afternoon it’ll climb to around 82, mostly to partly cloudy sky.

KCBD FirstAlert Forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 23. (KCBD)

We can’t rule out an isolated shower next few days, but most of the area will stay dry. For late August, it will be quite comfortable.

By the weekend the temperature will climb back to the upper 80s. The rain/thunderstorm chance will also increase some, up to a 30% chance Sunday and Monday.

