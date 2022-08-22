Woman in custody after SWAT callout in West Lubbock Co. Sunday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman is in custody after a six-hour SWAT standoff in West Lubbock County Sunday night.

Around 8:20 p.m., Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a disturbance at a home in the 8000 block of CR 6920. 53-year-old Teresa Thomas refused to cooperate or communicate with deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

The LSO’s SWAT team was then called out to assist. The SWAT team eventually entered the home around 2:15 a.m. and took Thomas into custody without incident.

Additional details have not been released at this time.

