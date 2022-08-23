1 person seriously injured in shooting in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been seriously injured after a shooting Monday night in West Lubbock.

Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Slide Rd. just after 8:30 p.m. Police say one person is in custody.

The victim has not been identified at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

As of Tuesday morning, police are still on scene of the incident. We’ll continue to update this story as more we learn more.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.