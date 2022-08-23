Billy Dean to release new single before headlining Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Billy Dean is back with a chart-climbing country single critics describe as a “more introspective way of making country music” and a concert date in Plainview.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter is slated to headline the first of two Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival concerts at Harral Memorial Auditorium on Wayland Baptist University’s Plainview campus. Floydada native Jason Nutt and Highway 70 open the show for Dean, who is not related to Jimmy Dean.

“Country music fans are showing their interest in ‘The Rest of It’s Mine,’ the first single off Dean’s album released in July,” said Gary Vaughn, who serves as marketing director for the festival. “Fans of Dean’s No. 1 singles like ‘Billy the Kid’, “Only Here for a While” and ‘Somewhere in My Broken Heart’ are excited to see his latest single moving in the charts, and the Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival is thrilled to have him perform in Plainview.”

Dean opens the two-day festival Friday night, Sept. 16, with his “An Evening with Billy Dean” concert. Noel and Ben Haggard, sons of country music legend Merle Haggard, wrap up the festival Saturday night, Sept. 17, with a nostalgic musical tribute to their father. Local musicians Steve Burris and the High Plains Drifters get the music started before the Merle Haggard Tribute.

Advance tickets for each show are $35 and are now on sale. However, the intimate setting of Harral Memorial Auditorium means seats are limited. Purchase tickets at JimmyDeanMuseum.com.

Smith Auto Family sponsors the Friday night concert and United Supermarkets sponsors the Saturday night tribute.

“Although he’s been called the James Taylor of country music, Billy Dean’s newest release is peppered with hints of Jimmy Buffett’s music, a tribute to Billy’s Florida roots,” Vaughn said. “We’re taking the festival up a notch this year with Billy Dean, as well as an indoor venue for the free arts and crafts festival on Saturday. We’re closing with the Merle Haggard Tribute. It’s easy to see why this festival celebrating the life of hometown entertainer and entrepreneur Jimmy Dean is growing.”

The Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival is a lot more than just two outstanding concerts. Events from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 include more music, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and lots of fun for the whole family. Admission to the day events is free.

Up to 50 arts and craft vendors are expected to be inside Laney Activities Center on Wayland’s Plainview campus. Plus, food trucks from across the region will offer delicious cuisine outside the building, where stage performers include The Royal Priesthood, a gospel musical group from Happy Union Baptist Church; Adaryll Jordan, an energetic saxophone player from West Texas; David Lee Rodriguez, a Grammy-nominated Tejano singer; and the High Plains Drifters in a warm-up prior to opening for Saturday night tribute.

The newest attraction at the Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival will be Painting with a Twang, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 17 and is sponsored by High Plains Concrete. Painting tickets are $15, and seating is limited to the first 30. During the session, artists from Lubbock-based Painting with a Twist will assist participants with creating “Hello Fall” art pieces while sipping cool lemonade, one of Jimmy Dean’s favorite beverages. All supplies are provided, and each participant takes home the 16″x20″ completed canvas. Reserve a seat at JimmyDeanMuseum.com.

“This is a celebration with something for everyone,” Vaughn said. “This event will be like Jimmy Dean, the man we honor — bigger than life.”

Opened in 2016, the Jimmy Dean Museum was built on Wayland Baptist University’s Plainview campus with a gift from Donna Dean to continue her husband’s legacy. Proceeds benefit the Jimmy Dean Museum.

