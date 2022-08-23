Driver in custody after chase on Hwy 84 near Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement from Lubbock PD, the Sheriff’s Office, and DPS pursued a vehicle on Highway 84 Monday night, bringing it to a forced stop near Shallowater.

The incident began when an off-duty officer saw “a possible intoxicated subject” at the Flying J on 4th Street. The officer called for a marked unit to assist and managed to get the driver to exit the vehicle before assistance arrived, but then got into an altercation with them.

The driver fled the scene in his vehicle, but the officer was able to provide a description of it. The vehicle was spotted by other LPD units, who initiated a traffic stop.

According to DPS, the driver attempted to evade arrest and fled from police in his vehicle westbound towards Shallowater.

At some point during the pursuit, the vehicle lost two tires and was driving on its rims. Soon after, pursuing officers initiated a forced stop near Shallowater where they were able to take the driver into custody.

The driver’s name has not been released as of Monday night.

