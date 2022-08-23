Driver in Oct. 2021 hit-and-run crash indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has now been indicted accused of running from the scene of a crash in Oct. 2021 in South Lubbock.

Chano Cortez is charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury.

The crash happened at 114th and Indiana. Cortez was seen walking along 107th Street out of breath with minor injuries from the crash. The victim from the crash was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY: Driver in custody after running from crash at 114th & Indiana

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.