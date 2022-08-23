Grand jury charges woman with reckless endangerment of her children

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dunia Galindo-Pineda, 22, and mother of three, was charged by a grand jury with reckless endangerment of her own children today.

On July 12, 2022, Lubbock PD received a call that children around two years of age were wandering the roadway of the 1200 block of 36th Street.

According to the police report, the responding officers observed a child in the roadway with only a diaper and no shoes standing on the hot asphalt in the middle of the street. Shortly after arriving on the scene, Pineda and the children’s father arrived back home. One of the responding officers informed them that they had contacted Child Protective Services.

Pineda did not speak English, so the father had to translate. The father informed the officers that Pineda had walked down the street to a nearby store to get milk and left the children in the bedroom where the air conditioner was so that they could watch cartoons while she was gone. Pineda said she did not think the children could get out of the house.

According to the police report, upon entering the home, the officers observed that the house was in disarray and dirty. One of the windows in the house was missing completely while another window was broken with shards of glass sticking out. There were roaches crawling on the floor and they noted it was very hot inside the house.

At this point, Child Protective Services arrived at the house to remove the children from the unclean and unsafe environment. While Pineda was gathering the children’s belongings, CPS advised the officers that they believed the father had called a friend of his in order to keep CPS from taking their children.

CPS removed the children from the home and the officers placed Pineda under arrest for reckless endangerment. She was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

As of now, a trial date has not been set.

