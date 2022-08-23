Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

‘I have a lot of emotions’: Mother speaks out after son killed in hit-and-run crash

A mother in Las Vegas who lost her child in a hit-and-run crash is speaking out. (Source: KVVU)
By Lauren Martinez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Nearly two weeks after losing her son in a deadly hit-and-run crash, a mother is speaking out.

Tyteauna Smith is remembering her son, Jamall Anderson, but also talking about the changes she wants to see in her neighborhood after the tragic crash.

Las Vegas police said the incident happened on Aug. 13 at about 5:20 p.m. when they were called about a collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

KVVU reports a juvenile on his bike entered the path of a U-Haul box heading towards an exit at an apartment complex. The juvenile fell to the ground and was run over by the truck.

Authorities said the driver of the U-Haul truck, later identified as 21-year-old Michael Burdick, checked on the bicyclist but then left the scene.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was able to locate Burdick and arrest him on hit-and-run charges.

Smith said the family had recently moved to Las Vegas from California. A memorial with “slow down” signs, candles, balloons and toys is now at the spot where her Jamall was killed.

“I have a lot of emotions because I just lost my mama five months ago and now I lost my baby. I lost my heart and now I lost my soul,” Smith said.

She shared a poster with Jamall’s photo and an outfit of his.

“This was the outfit he was supposed to wear that night, his pajamas. I never got to put it on my baby,” she said.

Smith said a neighbor who lives at the apartment complex called 911. She also shared that the U-Haul driver was spotted earlier, narrowly missing a different child hours before the crash.

“They need to put more slow down signs where children play. The office is just not doing enough,” Smith said.

Jamall’s mother said her son loved basketball and football and his favorite meal was McDonald’s.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s SWAT team is responding to a barricaded subject in West Lubbock...
Woman in custody after SWAT callout in West Lubbock Co. Sunday night
One person has been injured after a shooting Monday night in West Lubbock.
1 person seriously injured in shooting in West Lubbock
One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
1 dies in Sunday morning crash
Lubbock PD and the Sheriff’s Department pursued a vehicle on Highway 84 bringing it to a forced...
Driver in custody after chase on Hwy 84 near Shallowater
Airman 1st Class Brendan Carr of the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Squadron
Cannon AFB Airman killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Police identified the shooter as 42-year-old Jimmy Whitlock.
Clovis man accused of shooting, killing teen arrested in North Carolina
Elisa Bengoa mugshot
Woman indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge for crash after leaving Cheers
Administartion Building Texas Tech
Texas Tech students return, bringing much-needed boost to Lubbock economy
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm
First Alert Weather Forecast - 6pm