Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Legendary Permian coach Gary Gaines dies at 73

Gaines coached the Panthers to the state championship in 1989, the year after the season chronicled in the book and movie.
Permian Coach Gary Gaines
Permian Coach Gary Gaines(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Gaines coached the Panthers to the state championship national championship in 1989, the year after the season chronicled in the book and movie.

He returned to Permian as the head coach from 2009-2012.

Other coaching stops included Monahans, San Angelo Central, and Texas Tech.

His family released a statement saying, “Following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, it is with great sadness that the family of of Coach Gary Gaines announces his peaceful passing this afternoon. Memorial plans will be announced in the coming days. Thank you for remembering our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Coach Gaines is survived by his wife Sharon Gaines, and children Bradley Gaines and Nicole Gaines Strader.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
1 dies in Sunday morning crash
House fire at the 11000 block of Troy Ave
Lightning strike ignites home in southwest Lubbock
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s SWAT team is responding to a barricaded subject in West Lubbock...
Woman in custody after SWAT callout in West Lubbock Co. Sunday night
Carlsbad Caverns National Park map
Around 200 people evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park due to flooding
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

Through the Production Information Exchange, farmers from across the Mid-South and Southeastern...
Cotton growers visit Lubbock area for Producer Information Exchange
Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in...
Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area
Under proposal, avg. Lubbock Co. tax bill increasing
Hub City BBQ Cookoff
Tickets for Hub City BBQ Cookoff go on sale