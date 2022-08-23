Legendary Permian coach Gary Gaines dies at 73

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Gaines coached the Panthers to the state championship national championship in 1989, the year after the season chronicled in the book and movie.

He returned to Permian as the head coach from 2009-2012.

Other coaching stops included Monahans, San Angelo Central, and Texas Tech.

His family released a statement saying, “Following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, it is with great sadness that the family of of Coach Gary Gaines announces his peaceful passing this afternoon. Memorial plans will be announced in the coming days. Thank you for remembering our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Coach Gaines is survived by his wife Sharon Gaines, and children Bradley Gaines and Nicole Gaines Strader.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.