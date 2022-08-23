Lubbock County adopts property tax rate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners have set the new property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.

Commissioners voted Monday to lower the property tax rate. However, even as the rate decreases a little more than a penny from last year, increasing property values will end up costing Lubbock homeowners more.

The county set the rate at the maximum that would not trigger and election.

The average homeowner in the county will pay about $656 in county taxes under the new rate. County Judge Curtis Parrish says the new revenue will be used to pay for things like higher electricity costs, fuel, road maintenance, the detention center and courts.

“What we want to do is make sure we are running a very lean, needs based budget and we want to make sure the tax rate is not overly burdensome to the people of Lubbock County,” he said.

Meanwhile, the City of Lubbock will continue its budget work with public hearings next month. According to city budget documents, a special city council meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6. That will include a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on the budget and tax rate.

The city says it plans to decrease the property tax rate by 4¢ from last year, which will also generate more revenue for the city. Again due to the increase in property values, the average homeowner would pay an additional $40 a year in city taxes.

