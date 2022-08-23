Lubbock man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for enticement of minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Zachary Daniel Pena was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for the enticement of a minor on Aug 11.

Zachary Daniel Pena (LCDC)

The Texas Department of Public Safety stated the 29-year-old was communicating with a person he thought was a child. The person was, in truth, a DPS special agent who was posing as a minor on May 4, 2021.

Pena was arrested by DPS on May 5, 2021. He was bonded out of jail five days later.

Pena later pleaded guilty to one count of enticement of a minor.

He must now spend 150 months in prison. After serving his time, Pena will undergo a supervised release for 30 years and must register as a sex offender.

