Lubbock Police identify victim in fatal Monday night shooting

One person has been injured after a shooting Monday night in West Lubbock.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Monday evening shooting in West Lubbock that left one person dead.

The LPD Communications Center received a call for service for shots fired at a gas station in the 2800 block of Slide Road. Additional calls were also received leading officers to an apartment in the Tanglewood West apartment complex in the same area.

Officers responded and found 20-year-old Carlos Adrian Gonzalez-Lechuga with a gunshot wound.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it was determined that Gonzalez-Lechuga and a roommate were involved in an altercation that ended in Gonzalez-Lechuga being shot.

EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced Gonzalez-Lechuga deceased.

Investigators believe there is no continued threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

