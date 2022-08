LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a playoff season, the Estacado Matadors have a new head Coach as William Blaylock leads the pigskin program.

With three offensive and four defensive stars returning, Big E moves up to Class 4A Division I this season.

The Matadors want to play December football, so they have played Christmas music in practice!

