South Plains trending drier and warmer

Just after sunrise this morning the sky briefly looked like it was on fire. Just a mix of sun and clouds, captured by one of our TowerCams. (KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon temperatures will peak about three to five degrees warmer than yesterday. That is, however, still eight to ten degrees below the average high for this time of year.

A stray shower or two may pop up mid- to late afternoon. It is unlikely that you will receive measurable rain. Where it does rain, amounts are expected to be very light.

Winds will be light, generally less than 10 mph. Winds will remain light the next couple of afternoons.

This weather pattern continues through at least tomorrow.

Wednesday, too, will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or two may pop up during the mid- to late afternoon hours. Temperatures will edge up, just a bit.

A mostly sunny sky returns Thursday and Friday. The potential for stay showers also returns. The chance of rain will be very low. Temperatures will continue to gradually climb through the week.

Rain chances increase, slightly, late Saturday. Data this morning points to at least a slight chance of storms, and rain, Sunday and Monday.

