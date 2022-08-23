Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Superyacht swallowed by the sea off coast of Italy

Take a Look: Superyacht lost to the sea; vintage Ferrari, Mantle card for auction. (CNN, ITALY COAST GUARD, HERITAGE AUCTIONS, SOTHEBY'S, WILLIAM EDGAR ARCHIVE)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Questions abound after a massive,130-foot luxury vessel sank in the ocean near Italy.

The whole thing was caught on camera.

Authorities are investigating what led to the superyacht suddenly sinking nine miles off the coast.

The shocking video shows the impressive vessel slowly disappearing. It was shared by the Italian Coast Guard, who rescued nine people off it.

Local reports say rough weather conditions made a tugboat salvage of the yacht impossible.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s SWAT team is responding to a barricaded subject in West Lubbock...
Woman in custody after SWAT callout in West Lubbock Co. Sunday night
One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
1 dies in Sunday morning crash
One person has been injured after a shooting Monday night in West Lubbock.
1 person seriously injured in shooting in West Lubbock
Lubbock PD and the Sheriff’s Department pursued a vehicle on Highway 84 bringing it to a forced...
Driver in custody after chase on Hwy 84 near Shallowater
Airman 1st Class Brendan Carr of the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Squadron
Cannon AFB Airman killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Gov. Abbott provides update on Dallas flooding
The United States reinforced concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert, saying...
Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
People have been getting relief from high gas prices for the last few weeks.
Gas prices dropped for 70 straight days
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, Aug 23
South Plains trending drier and warmer