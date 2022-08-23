Local Listings
Tuesday morning top stories: Heavy rain floods streets of East Texas

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County adopts property tax rate

  • Lubbock County Commissioners adopted the property tax rate for the new fiscal year beginning Oct. 1
  • While the property tax rate is lower, high property appraisals mean home owners will actually pay more in taxes than last year
  • Details here: Lubbock County adopts property tax rate

Jerry Allison, drummer for ‘The Crickets’ dies at 82

Texas flooding emergency

