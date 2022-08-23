Tuesday morning top stories: Heavy rain floods streets of East Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock County adopts property tax rate

Lubbock County Commissioners adopted the property tax rate for the new fiscal year beginning Oct. 1

While the property tax rate is lower, high property appraisals mean home owners will actually pay more in taxes than last year

Jerry Allison, drummer for ‘The Crickets’ dies at 82

Jerry ‘JI’ Allison, the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame drummer from ‘Buddy Holly and the Crickets’ has died

He helped write classics such as ‘That’ll Be the Day’, ‘Peggy Sue’ and ‘More Than I Can Say’

Texas flooding emergency

Much of North and East Texas are recovering from flooding the past day and a half

At least one death is being blamed on the flooding

