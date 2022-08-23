Local Listings
Two SPC faculty members to perform in Lubbock Live fundraiser

South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Two South Plains College faculty members will perform in Together, a fundraiser for Lubbock Live.

The even will start at 6 p.m. on Aug 27 in the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts at 511 Ave K.

Tickets cost $25. The proceeds will benefit the East Lubbock Art House located at 407 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

John Reid, professor of commercial music at SPC, and Jerry Serrano, instructor in commercial music at SPC, are members of the Alma Quartet. Reid plays the bass and vocalist; Serrano plays the trumpet and guitar. The other two bandmembers are pianist Dr. Charles Whitehead of New Zealand and percussionist JT Paz.

The Alma Quartet will perform a 30-minute set followed by the musicians from the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra. Each group will perform 30-minute sets, followed by a set featuring both groups performing arrangements together.

Sponsors of the performance include:

  • Two Docs
  • Llano Estacado
  • Homemade Goodness by Jada
  • Lubbock Live Festival for the Arts
  • Lubbock Symphony

For more information, visit the website www.lubbocklivefestival.com.

