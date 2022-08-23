Warming trend through the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Afternoon temperatures returned to the low 80s over most of the South Plains on Tuesday.

The next several days should result in a slight warming trend as the temps return to the mid to upper 80s through Friday. By Saturday and Sunday afternoon highs may edge to the 90+ degree mark.

However, as clouds and rain changes return late weekend the afternoon temperatures will fall back to the mid 80s, below normal for this time of year.

Rain chances will be limited over all of the region this week, except for some isolated showers that may develop Wednesday through Friday. By Sunday, rain chances will increase and we could see some storms with heavy rain return early next week for a few days.

