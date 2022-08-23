Local Listings
Woman indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge for crash after leaving Cheers

Elisa Bengoa mugshot
Elisa Bengoa mugshot(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Grand Jury has indicted Elisa Bengoa on charges relating to a fatal crash involving alcohol in March of this year.

43-year-old Elisa Bengoa was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the early Sunday morning crash that left one woman dead.(Lubbock County Detention Center)

Bengoa reportedly had 10 total drinks before getting in her car and attempting to drive around 3:30 a.m on March 13. She told police she had been drinking at Cheers Bar, where she consumed five beers, three tequila shots and two “Jack Fire” shots.

Police stated Bengoa was driving west on 34th Street behind 30-year-old Samantha Martinez. Bengoa’s vehicle crashed into Martinez’s vehicle from behind and then crashed into a building near 34th and Salem Avenue.

One person dies in crash near 34th and Quaker Ave. Another person has been arrested and now faces charges of intoxication manslaughter.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)

Martinez’s vehicle traveled into the nearby intersection before coming to a stop.

The 30-year-old died from her injuries at the scene of the crash, according to police.

Bengoa was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries. Upon release, she was arrested and held on a $100,000 bond.

She told police she did not know what she hit and could not remember driving.

Bengoa was indicted today on one charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

She is not currently being held in the Lubbock county detention center.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police report says woman had 10 drinks before fatal Sunday crash

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

