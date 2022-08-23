Woman indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge for crash after leaving Cheers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Grand Jury has indicted Elisa Bengoa on charges relating to a fatal crash involving alcohol in March of this year.
Bengoa reportedly had 10 total drinks before getting in her car and attempting to drive around 3:30 a.m on March 13. She told police she had been drinking at Cheers Bar, where she consumed five beers, three tequila shots and two “Jack Fire” shots.
Police stated Bengoa was driving west on 34th Street behind 30-year-old Samantha Martinez. Bengoa’s vehicle crashed into Martinez’s vehicle from behind and then crashed into a building near 34th and Salem Avenue.
Martinez’s vehicle traveled into the nearby intersection before coming to a stop.
The 30-year-old died from her injuries at the scene of the crash, according to police.
Bengoa was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries. Upon release, she was arrested and held on a $100,000 bond.
She told police she did not know what she hit and could not remember driving.
Bengoa was indicted today on one charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.
She is not currently being held in the Lubbock county detention center.
