Crash on W Loop and 50th causes lane closures

Crash at W Loop and 50th
Crash at W Loop and 50th(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two lanes have been closed after a two-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 and 50th near the offramp to the Marsha Sharp freeway.

Traffic has been backed up further north on the Loop as well as the Marsha Sharp fly-over access to Loop 289.

Lubbock PD is directing motorists to exit at 34th street and advising people to steer clear of the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

