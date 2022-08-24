Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mary Jane

Meet Mary Jane! She is a 1-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three and a half...
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mary Jane, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 1-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three and a half months.

Mary Jane is house trained and crate trained. She loves everyone — even cats. She likes to be outside playing fetch and going for walks. Mary Jane is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet KJ.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

