KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mary Jane

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mary Jane, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 1-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three and a half months.

Mary Jane is house trained and crate trained. She loves everyone — even cats. She likes to be outside playing fetch and going for walks. Mary Jane is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

