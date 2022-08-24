Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Lubbock Police Department to host 2022 Explorer Post Open House

The Lubbock Police Department Explorer Post is a program designed to give young people an idea...
The Lubbock Police Department Explorer Post is a program designed to give young people an idea of what it is like to be a police officer.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department Explorer Post is a program designed to give young people an idea of what it is like to be a police officer. The program provides career orientation experiences, leadership opportunities, and community service activities. The primary goals of the program are to help young adults choose a career path within law enforcement and to challenge them to become responsible citizens of their communities and the nation.

Explorers will ultimately obtain an awareness of the complexities of police service, leadership, teamwork, and community involvement.

The Lubbock Police Department is proud to sponsor a training program for young adults interested in a career in law enforcement. The Explorer Post is open to young men and women between the ages of 14 and 21. As a member of the Explorer Post, we will provide you with an opportunity to learn:

  • Penal Code
  • Traffic Law
  • Code of Criminal Procedure
  • Traffic Direction
  • Crime Scene Search
  • Hostage Negotiation
  • Interview Techniques

Explorers also learn how to conduct high-risk traffic stops, execute search warrants, building searches and many others. An LPD Explorer will learn and practice the same skills as a law enforcement officer.

The Open House for this program will be held on Thursday, September 1st, 2022 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. in the Lubbock Police Department Headquarters Auditorium, located at 916 Texas Ave, Lubbock TX.

This event is open to the public and will be an opportunity to meet the Explorer Post staff. Applications will be on hand for anyone meeting the criteria to apply to become an Explorer.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been injured after a shooting Monday night in West Lubbock.
1 person seriously injured in shooting in West Lubbock
One person has been injured after a shooting Monday night in West Lubbock.
Lubbock Police identify victim in fatal Monday night shooting
Elisa Bengoa mugshot
Woman indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge for crash after leaving Cheers
A woman has been indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury with reckless endangerment of her children.
Grand jury charges woman with reckless endangerment of her children
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state

Latest News

The South Plains remains on a track taking the area into a warmer and drier pattern. For the...
Quiet weather on the South Plains
LubbockPRIDE is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides the LGBTQ+ & Ally community...
LubbockPRIDE to host annual Lubbock LGBTQ+ Pride Festival
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Pres. Biden to make student loan announcement today
While many recognize him as the friendly face of the book, and subsequent film, “Friday Night...
Former players, coaches reflect on Gary Gaines ‘Friday Night’ legacy