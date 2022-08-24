Lubbock Police Department to host 2022 Explorer Post Open House

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department Explorer Post is a program designed to give young people an idea of what it is like to be a police officer. The program provides career orientation experiences, leadership opportunities, and community service activities. The primary goals of the program are to help young adults choose a career path within law enforcement and to challenge them to become responsible citizens of their communities and the nation.

Explorers will ultimately obtain an awareness of the complexities of police service, leadership, teamwork, and community involvement.

The Lubbock Police Department is proud to sponsor a training program for young adults interested in a career in law enforcement. The Explorer Post is open to young men and women between the ages of 14 and 21. As a member of the Explorer Post, we will provide you with an opportunity to learn:

Penal Code

Traffic Law

Code of Criminal Procedure

Traffic Direction

Crime Scene Search

Hostage Negotiation

Interview Techniques

Explorers also learn how to conduct high-risk traffic stops, execute search warrants, building searches and many others. An LPD Explorer will learn and practice the same skills as a law enforcement officer.

The Open House for this program will be held on Thursday, September 1st, 2022 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. in the Lubbock Police Department Headquarters Auditorium, located at 916 Texas Ave, Lubbock TX.

This event is open to the public and will be an opportunity to meet the Explorer Post staff. Applications will be on hand for anyone meeting the criteria to apply to become an Explorer.

