LubbockPRIDE to host annual Lubbock LGBTQ+ Pride Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The annual Lubbock LGBTQ+ Pride Festival will be held at Rodgers Park this year, from Noon until 7 p.m. The event is hosted by LubbockPRIDE, a non-profit organization.

The festival is a family-friendly event. Organizers say the event celebrates the diversity of the Lubbock community and promotes unity and equality in West Texas.

“Our goal is to provide a safe and fun day for everyone to come together to celebrate, learn about local resources and businesses, and raise awareness of the local LGBTQ+ community,” organizers say in a news release.

This is the 10th anniversary of the LubbockPRIDE organization.

The event will have more than 70 vendors selling goods, handing out educational information and resources, promoting causes and showing support to the community.

There will be food trucks, live music, games, contests and a drag show to close the night.

More information about the festival can be found at LubbockPRIDE.org.

