Man found dead on train tracks in Clovis

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Clovis Police Department is investigating a man found dead on train tracks just east of Martin Luther King Blvd. early Wednesday morning.

Just after 4:00 a.m., BNSF Railway employees contacted Clovis police to report the death. The man has not been identified at this time and it’s unclear if he is a resident of Clovis or was using the train as transportation.

Fingerprints are being being sent off to the New Mexico Forensic Lab for identification.

The cause of the man’s death is still under investigation. However, police say there were no indications of foul play.

