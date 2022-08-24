Local Listings
Mild temps with low rain chances to the weekend

Rain chances will remain low through Saturday but should increase slightly from Sunday into...
Rain chances will remain low through Saturday but should increase slightly from Sunday into next week.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild weather continues across the South Plains Wednesday and will close out this week.

Even the weekend will be mild, although afternoon temperatures will be warming closer to the 90-degree mark. However, with the average high this time of year at 91 degrees, it will likely remain slightly cooler than normal.

After the brief warm-up over the weekend, clouds and a cold front will bring temps back down to the mid-80s for most of the region by Tuesday of next week.

Rain chances will remain low through Saturday but should increase slightly from Sunday into next week. The cold front that I mentioned, plus some monsoon moisture and weak upper-level systems could lead to rain Monday through Wednesday.

Other than the minor changes our pattern will remain about the same into next week.

