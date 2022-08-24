Quiet weather on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild weather will continue across the viewing area through the work week. Mornings will be a little cool, afternoons will be warm. Winds will be light. Clouds will come and go. A stray shower or two is possible each afternoon.

The South Plains remains on a track taking the area into a warmer and drier pattern. For the time being. Rain chances begin increasing, slightly, late Saturday. (KCBD First Alert)

Rain chances remain slim through the week. That is, while a stray shower or two may pop up, rain remains unlikely at your location through Friday.

Rain chances increase to slight late this weekend. Early next week, Sunday through Tuesday, we may have some storms with locally heavy rainfall.

Temperatures today will peak about eight to ten degrees below average. A stray shower or two may pop up mid- to late afternoon. Winds will be light, generally less than 10 mph. (KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon temperatures will peak about eight to ten degrees below the average high for late August.

Temperatures will continue to trend up each day, nearing seasonal averages this weekend.

A stray shower or two possible each afternoon this week. Rain chances increase to slight late this weekend. (KCBD First Alert)

Winds will be light, generally less than 10 mph, the next few afternoons.

You'll find the trends and details in my forecast.

