Quiet weather on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild weather will continue across the viewing area through the work week. Mornings will be a little cool, afternoons will be warm. Winds will be light. Clouds will come and go. A stray shower or two is possible each afternoon.
Rain chances remain slim through the week. That is, while a stray shower or two may pop up, rain remains unlikely at your location through Friday.
Rain chances increase to slight late this weekend. Early next week, Sunday through Tuesday, we may have some storms with locally heavy rainfall.
This afternoon temperatures will peak about eight to ten degrees below the average high for late August.
Temperatures will continue to trend up each day, nearing seasonal averages this weekend.
Winds will be light, generally less than 10 mph, the next few afternoons.
You'll find the trends and details in my forecast.
