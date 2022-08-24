Local Listings
South Plains Auto Task Force has some advice for back to school

South Plains Auto Task Force
South Plains Auto Task Force(South Plains Auto Task Force)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we’re settling back into our school year routines, the South Plains Auto Task Force wanted to remind the residents of Lubbock and the surrounding counties of some key tenants.

When not in your vehicle, they advise you to hide or remove any valuables you may have in your car, lock your doors, and take your keys. They also strongly advise against leaving your vehicle running with the keys in it.

The task force covers a 28 county area, encompassing 26,367 square miles, and 490,878 registered vehicles according to the Texas DMV website.

According to AAA, Texas has the second highest motor vehicle thefts in the country with more than 65,000 vehicles stolen and nearly 200,000 burglarized each year.

