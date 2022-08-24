Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

SPC to honor Law Enforcement Academy graduates on Aug. 26

South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -South Plains College will honor the 2022 Law Enforcement Academy graduates during a ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 26) in the Sundown Room. The class will feature 20 graduates.

The 22 Alpha Squad Leaders are Company A Marvin Laxson of Lubbock, Company B David Rogers Jr., of Booker, Company C Dominique Benavides of Plainview, and Company D Angel Silva of Snyder.

The Hale County graduates include Benavides and Savannah Rosas, both of Plainview.

The Lubbock County graduates are Laxson of Lubbock and Katelyn Yocom of Wolfforth.

Other graduates include Seminole’s Steven Brown, Sweetwater’s Armando Renteria, Booker’s Rogers Jr., Perryton’s Billy Steele, Snyder’s Patrick Haggard, Dillon Scott, Silva, and Mitchell Silva; Pampa’s Casey Coleman, Matthew Langwell, and Tanner Mathias; Dumas’ Christian Morales and Dylan Smith; and Borger’s Eduardo Fallas and Jared Norris.

Renteria is the Class Salutatorian. Langwell is the recipient of the Fitness Award. Mitchell Silva is the recipient of the Ricky Bobby Driving Award.

The out-of-state graduate is Branden Featherling of Sullivan, Ill. He is the Class Valedictorian and the recipient of the Top Shot Marksmanship Award.

For more details about the SPC Law Enforcement Program, contact Debbie Hale, departmental administrative assistant to Professional Services and Energy, at (806) 716-2291.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by South Plains College

Most Read

One person has been injured after a shooting Monday night in West Lubbock.
1 person seriously injured in shooting in West Lubbock
One person has been injured after a shooting Monday night in West Lubbock.
Lubbock Police identify victim in fatal Monday night shooting
Elisa Bengoa mugshot
Woman indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge for crash after leaving Cheers
A woman has been indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury with reckless endangerment of her children.
Grand jury charges woman with reckless endangerment of her children
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state

Latest News

LubbockPRIDE is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides the LGBTQ+ & Ally community...
LubbockPRIDE to host annual Lubbock LGBTQ+ Pride Festival
Hub City BBQ Cookoff
Tickets for Hub City BBQ Cookoff go on sale
City of Lubbock Banner
LAS to participate in National Clear the Shelters Event this Saturday
Food Truck Alley
City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates