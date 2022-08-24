SPC to honor Law Enforcement Academy graduates on Aug. 26

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -South Plains College will honor the 2022 Law Enforcement Academy graduates during a ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 26) in the Sundown Room. The class will feature 20 graduates.

The 22 Alpha Squad Leaders are Company A Marvin Laxson of Lubbock, Company B David Rogers Jr., of Booker, Company C Dominique Benavides of Plainview, and Company D Angel Silva of Snyder.

The Hale County graduates include Benavides and Savannah Rosas, both of Plainview.

The Lubbock County graduates are Laxson of Lubbock and Katelyn Yocom of Wolfforth.

Other graduates include Seminole’s Steven Brown, Sweetwater’s Armando Renteria, Booker’s Rogers Jr., Perryton’s Billy Steele, Snyder’s Patrick Haggard, Dillon Scott, Silva, and Mitchell Silva; Pampa’s Casey Coleman, Matthew Langwell, and Tanner Mathias; Dumas’ Christian Morales and Dylan Smith; and Borger’s Eduardo Fallas and Jared Norris.

Renteria is the Class Salutatorian. Langwell is the recipient of the Fitness Award. Mitchell Silva is the recipient of the Ricky Bobby Driving Award.

The out-of-state graduate is Branden Featherling of Sullivan, Ill. He is the Class Valedictorian and the recipient of the Top Shot Marksmanship Award.

For more details about the SPC Law Enforcement Program, contact Debbie Hale, departmental administrative assistant to Professional Services and Energy, at (806) 716-2291.

