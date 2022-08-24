Texas Tech soccer faces New Mexico Thursday, August 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is set to meet the University of New Mexico at the John Walker Soccer Complex this Thursday, August 27, at 7 p.m.

Coming off a bitter defeat to Arizona (Tech registered 17 shots on goal to Arizona’s 6), Tech looks to get back to winning ways at home before hitting the road for the next three games.

Triumphing over New Mexico will be no mean feat. They earned the Mountain West regular season and tournament championship last season and notched a 4-2 win over CSU Bakersfield a few days ago, a 4-0 win over West Texas A&M, and a 6-0 win over Fort Lewis College earlier this month.

New Mexico’s seasoned attacking forward, senior Jadyn Edwards, looks to extend her success on the pitch. She led the team with 11 goals, 9 assists, and 31 points in 2021; recorded three game-winning goals, and was named the Mountain West All-Conference First Team and All-Tournament Team as well as the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year at the end of the season.

Despite the caliber of their opponent, Texas Tech has a well-recorded history of not losing two games in a row. The Raiders have only lost consecutive games twice and have never lost back-to-back matches at home.

Tech’s next match is away at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, August 27.

