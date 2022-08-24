Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Texas Tech soccer faces New Mexico Thursday, August 25

Texas Tech meets the Troy Trojans for the season opener of college soccer on Friday, August 17.
Texas Tech meets the Troy Trojans for the season opener of college soccer on Friday, August 17.(Texas Tech University)
By Lukas Weyrauch
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is set to meet the University of New Mexico at the John Walker Soccer Complex this Thursday, August 27, at 7 p.m.

Coming off a bitter defeat to Arizona (Tech registered 17 shots on goal to Arizona’s 6), Tech looks to get back to winning ways at home before hitting the road for the next three games.

Triumphing over New Mexico will be no mean feat. They earned the Mountain West regular season and tournament championship last season and notched a 4-2 win over CSU Bakersfield a few days ago, a 4-0 win over West Texas A&M, and a 6-0 win over Fort Lewis College earlier this month.

New Mexico’s seasoned attacking forward, senior Jadyn Edwards, looks to extend her success on the pitch. She led the team with 11 goals, 9 assists, and 31 points in 2021; recorded three game-winning goals, and was named the Mountain West All-Conference First Team and All-Tournament Team as well as the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year at the end of the season.

Despite the caliber of their opponent, Texas Tech has a well-recorded history of not losing two games in a row. The Raiders have only lost consecutive games twice and have never lost back-to-back matches at home.

Tech’s next match is away at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, August 27.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been injured after a shooting Monday night in West Lubbock.
1 person seriously injured in shooting in West Lubbock
One person has been injured after a shooting Monday night in West Lubbock.
Lubbock Police identify victim in fatal Monday night shooting
Elisa Bengoa mugshot
Woman indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge for crash after leaving Cheers
A woman has been indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury with reckless endangerment of her children.
Grand jury charges woman with reckless endangerment of her children
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state

Latest News

Jones AT&T Stadium
Texas Tech, Reliant announce multi-year partnership
Texas Tech University
Meet the Red Raiders set for Aug. 27 in Sports Performance Center
Powered by a pair of assists from Preseason All-Big 12 selection Macy Blackburn, Texas Tech...
Texas Tech cruises past Troy to open 2022 campaign
Texas Tech vs Troy Trojans
Texas Tech vs Troy Trojans