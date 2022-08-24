Wednesday morning top stories: Pres. Biden to make student loan announcement today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Monday shooting leaves 1 dead

Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting Monday night at an apartment complex near 28th and Slide

Investigators say 20-year-old Carlos Gonzalez-Lechuga died after getting into a fight with a roommate

Details here: Lubbock Police identify victim in fatal Monday night shooting

Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration in 23 counties affected by severe weather

A storm dumped up to 15 inches of rain in parts of North Texas causing widespread flooding

More counties could be added in the coming days

Read more: Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area

Pres. Biden to make student loan announcement today

The president could announce his decision on student loan relief today

Sources say he is considering forgiving up to $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who make $125,000 or less per year

Find out more: Student loan borrowers await Biden plan on debt forgiveness

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.