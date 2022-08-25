Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

1 injured in North Lubbock stabbing

One person is injured after a stabbing in North Lubbock
One person is injured after a stabbing in North Lubbock(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of North Sherman that left one person injured on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the residence where the incident took place to find that the victim had walked down the street to the area of Avenue S and Cesar Chavez.

The victim was transported to UMC with moderate injuries.

The police have not named a suspect at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been injured after a shooting Monday night in West Lubbock.
1 person seriously injured in shooting in West Lubbock
One person has been injured after a shooting Monday night in West Lubbock.
Lubbock Police identify victim in fatal Monday night shooting
Elisa Bengoa mugshot
Woman indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge for crash after leaving Cheers
A woman has been indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury with reckless endangerment of her children.
Grand jury charges woman with reckless endangerment of her children
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state

Latest News

Biden student loan forgiveness
Biden student loan forgiveness
LifeGift 2nd Chance Run honors organ donors
LifeGift 2nd Chance Run honors organ donors
LEDA Business Annoucment
WL Plastics, True North Steel bringing new jobs to Lubbock
Ukrainian student studying at Wayland Baptist
Ukraine student studying at Wayland Baptist