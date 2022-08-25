1 injured in North Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of North Sherman that left one person injured on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the residence where the incident took place to find that the victim had walked down the street to the area of Avenue S and Cesar Chavez.

The victim was transported to UMC with moderate injuries.

The police have not named a suspect at this time.

