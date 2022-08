BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Brownfield said Thursday both the police department’s 9-1-1 emergency and non-emergency phone lines are down.

The city is working to get the issue resolved. In the meantime, residents are urged to call 806-636-7724 for all calls.

Once the lines are restored, the city will provide an update.

